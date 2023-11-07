G7 Support For Ukraine Will Not Waver Due To Middle East Conflict Japan's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war between Israel and Hamas will not affect G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," the minister said.

She added that the G7 was arranging a virtual meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to be held during the Tokyo meeting.

EU to announce new package of sanctions against Russia next week - von der Leyen

G7 countries toughened sanctions against Russia after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima last May.

At the meeting in Tokyo on November 7-8, the Group of Seven will also discuss further support for Ukraine.