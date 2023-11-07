Israeli Media Document Israeli Losses In War On Gaza In Numbers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, November 7 (Petra) -- Yedioth Ahronoth documented Tuesday the number of Israeli deaths since October 7, reporting that about 850 bodies of Israelis and foreigners have been identified so far and 348 dead members of the army.It noted that some 240 people were taken prisoners.Regarding Israel's economic losses, it reported that the war has so far cost Israel about 50 billion shekels.It notes that the expenses of the Israeli security and military establishment amounted to 30 billion shekels mainly spent on reservists and ammunition.It reads that the damage in 24 Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip is estimated at about 10 billion shekels.Yedioth Ahronoth added that the cost of the damage from the missile bombardment in the rest of Israel is estimated at about 5 billion shekels, and 2 billion shekels is the budget for repair in the damaged settlements.Regarding the budget for the so-called "support assistance" for businesses for the months of October and November, it was estimated at about 12 billion shekels.According to the newspaper, the estimated damage to Israeli economic growth, including the decline in tax payments, amounted to about 15 billion shekels.It reports that "29 settlements around Gaza and 22 others in the north were evacuated," noting that more than 94,000 people were evacuated and are staying in hotels throughout Israel.It notes that there were about 115,000 Israelis who were evacuated independently, and they were evacuated from their settlements on their own volition.Thousands of small businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy, and hundreds of thousands of workers could be placed on unpaid leave, according to the newspaper.