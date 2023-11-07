Army Chief Receives Mauritanian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Tuesday received Major General Mokhtar Bolla Chaabane, the Chief of the General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces and the accompanying delegation.Maj. Gen. Huneiti and Chaabane discussed aspects of cooperation and joint coordination in various military fields, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas in a way that serves the interest of the armed forces of the two brotherly countries."Your visit today reflects the importance of consolidating joint relations and ways to develop them, serving our national interests, and confronting challenges and threats in our Arab region, which requires us to work to enhance defense cooperation and increase levels of security and military coordination, in a way that preserves our countries to achieve security and stability," the army chief said.For his part, Maj. Chaabane emphasized the depth of the relationship and the continuity of cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, and the importance of expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation, wishing Jordan and the armed forces further prosperity, security and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.Huneiti and the guest delegation attended military briefings on future plans that aim to increase joint military cooperation with regard to agreements, exercises and courses, to develop combat capabilities and unify military concepts between the two brotherly armies.