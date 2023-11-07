Russian Missile Ship Combat Ready In Black Sea With Eight Kalibrs On Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One Russian small missile ship has entered combat duty in the Black Sea, potentially carrying up to eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board.
The relevant statement was made by the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“After a long pause, including due to a storm, an enemy surface missile carrier has entered combat duty in the Black Sea. The Buyan-M corvette can carry eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles,” the report states,
According to the military, the threat of Russian missile strikes is 'very high'.
A reminder that, on the morning of November 7, 2023, four Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea. No missile carriers were spotted among them.
