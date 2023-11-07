Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Gaza Strip Begins

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip has started today.
The relevant statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mykola Nahornyi in a commentary to Radio Liberty [Radio Svoboda], an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Yes, the evacuation has started, and it will last several days. The situation is very unstable, there are many risks that may affect the evacuation process. Everything is being done to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip in a safe, well-organized and coordinated manner,” Nahornyi told.
In his words, as long as evacuation efforts are not completed, the representatives of the embassy cannot disclose the details.
Earlier, Nahornyi mentioned that a total of 358 people were added on the evacuation list as of November 1, 2023.
