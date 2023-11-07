Head Of State Approves NSDC Sanctions Against Nine Foreign Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to impose sanctions on nine foreign legal entities.

The relevant decree, No. 739/2023 , was published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

For a period of 10 years, the sanctions will be introduced against the following legal entities: Sogeral Foundation, Haberfield Limited, Slavisilla Holdings Limited, and Dendar Investment Fund Limited.

The two-year restrictive measures were imposed on such entities as Alfa Finance Holdings Limited, Erasmony Limited, CTF Holdings S.A., Rissa Investments Limited, and International Distribution Systems Limited.

The above companies are registered in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Cyprus. The sanctions against them provide, in particular, for the blocking of assets, the prevention of the withdrawal of their capital from Ukraine, and the prohibition of increasing the authorized capital of Ukrainian subsidiaries.

The decree is coming into force upon publication.

According to the mass media, the sanctioned legal entities are linked to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman and his partners.

