Russians Mining Critical Infrastructure In Kherson Region - GUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders lay explosives at critical infrastructure facilitates in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
In Kherson region, Russians place explosives near stationary gas control points, electrical substations, and critical infrastructure facilities. Read also:
Russian bomb hits school in Kherson region
"The corresponding actions of the occupiers indicate their probable intention to destroy elements of critical infrastructure when they have to retreat," the intelligence emphasizes.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 558 shells from various types of weapons at Kherson region on November 6, injuring six people.
Illustrative photo
