About 66,760 Ukrainians Involved In 'Army Of Recovery' Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 6, 2023, 66,759 unemployed Ukrainians have been engaged in the Army of Recovery project.

According to a report posted by the State Employment Service of Ukraine on Telegram, since October 2022, 66,759 unemployed people have been involved in performing public works as part of the project. Kharkiv region remains the leader in this project, with 12,565 unemployed Ukrainian engaged in such works.

It is noted that most unemployed people were involved in the project in Poltava (8,878), Donetsk (8,023), Kyiv (7,790) and Chernihiv (7,544) regions.

In total, 19 regions are involved in the Army of Recovery project.

The government has already allocated UAH 452 million to pay wages for performing public works as part of the project.

As reported, the Army of Recovery project was launched by the government in the autumn of 2022 to involve people, who temporarily lost their jobs, in rebuilding the country through public works.