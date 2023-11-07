Azerbaijan, Serbia Discuss Existing Coop & Strengthening Of Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On November 7, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov met with the Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and
Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic within the framework of his official
visit to the Republic of Serbia, Azernews reports.
A wide-ranging meeting was held between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
and Minister Ivitsa Dacic with the participation of
delegations.
During the meeting, the sides discussed existing cooperation
between the countries, and the goals and directions for further
strengthening of strategic partnership. Within the framework of the
relationship based on mutual trust and respect between the two
countries, their support for sovereignty and territorial integrity
was once again emphasized.
The parties stressed the importance of mutual high-level visits,
inter-parliamentary relations, beneficial interaction within the
framework of international organizations, and economic and cultural
cooperation, including cooperation in energy, high technologies,
transport, humanitarian, education, tourism, alternative energy,
pharmaceutical, and other fields. It was stated that it is
important to create the sister city experience of Shusha city of
Azerbaijan and Novy Bazar city of Serbia among other Azerbaijani
cities as well.
Regarding the economic relations between the two countries, the
importance of intensifying the joint efforts of the relevant
authorities of Azerbaijan and Serbia for the identification of
potential areas of cooperation and the implementation of projects
of common interest was noted.
At the meeting, the need to continue the bilateral consultations
for developing bilateral cooperation within the framework of the
Southern Gas Corridor and exploring the possibilities of
transporting natural gas to Serbia and the Balkan region through
TAP connecting pipelines was noted.
During the meeting, companies and investors from Serbia were
invited to participate in the large-scale reconstruction works
carried out in the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as in the
liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions of
Azerbaijan, as well as to explore possible investment areas in
these regions.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information to his
counterpart about the peace process after the 44-day Patriotic War
and the victory of Azerbaijan, as well as the restoration and
reconstruction works in the region. At the same time, the factors
determining the 24-hour anti-terrorist measures and the situation
in the region after the full restoration of Azerbaijani sovereignty
were brought to attention.
Minister Ivitsa Dacic noted that Serbia attaches special
importance to strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the
importance of the two countries' mutual support for sovereignty and
territorial integrity.
The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
During the meeting, an agreement-signing ceremony was also held
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Government of the Republic of Serbia.
Later, at the press briefing, the ministers made statements on
the results of the meetings.
After the meetings, in connection with the celebration of the
100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
with the participation of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and State
Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Goran Aleksic,
sycamore trees were planted in Belgrade's Friendship Park. Later,
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and State Secretary of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs visited the monument of the National Leader in
"Tashmaydan" park and laid a wreath.
