               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Occasion Of Victory Day


11/7/2023 7:12:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehribn Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people and shared a video post on her instagram page on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

I congratulate everyone on Victory Day, which has become a celebration of our national pride! May Allah have mercy on all our Martyrs! May the Almighty Allah protect our people and our Motherland!

MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107389954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search