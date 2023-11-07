First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehribn Aliyeva has
congratulated Azerbaijani people and shared a video post on her
instagram page on the occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory
Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
I congratulate everyone on Victory Day, which has become a
celebration of our national pride! May Allah have mercy on all our
Martyrs! May the Almighty Allah protect our people and our
Motherland!
