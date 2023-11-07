Blast Killed Seven, Wounded 20 In Kabul

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Nov 8 (NNN-ANA) – Seven people were killed and 20 others injured, as a blast rocked the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, yesterday, Kabul's police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said.

The blast ripped through a mini-bus last night, claiming the lives of seven civilians and injuring 20 others, Zadran said, adding that, all the victims were civilians.

Security forces have reached the site of the blast and initiated an investigation, the official added.

On Oct 26, a blast in the same area, destroyed a sports club and killed four people, for which the terror group, Daesh, later claimed responsibility.– NNN-ANA

