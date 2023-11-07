Silent Shroud Gathering In Brussels

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- A silent shroud gathering was held in central Brussels Tuesday evening to protest the brutal Israeli massacres of children and civilians in Gaza. Some protestors wore bloodstained shrouds and lied on the ground next to blood-draped coffins alongside puppets resembling children in shrouds. The protestors carried placards saying "No to Genocide" and waived Palestinian flags. (end) nk

