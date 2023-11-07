Militants Attack Results In Killing Two Policemen, Injures 3 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- At least two policemen lost their lives while three others received injuries in an attack targeting an oil and gas company in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, said officials.

A senior police official, Deputy Superintendent of Police Asfar Ali Shah in a statement to media said that unidentified armed assailants attacked a camp operated by an oil and gas company resulting in the martyrdom of two police officers who were stationed there in DI Khan district of KPK.

He confirmed that three security personnel also received injuries that were transported to a nearby hospital where one of them was in critical condition. He stated that the attackers specifically targeted the police officers stationed at the camp of the oil exploration company.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack but the country has witnessed a rise in militants' attacks following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year.

Earlier last week, at least 14 soldiers were killed in an attack by militants on security forces vehicles in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

