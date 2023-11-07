UK-Poland Air Defense Deal Up To USD 4.9 Bln To Strengthens European Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The UK and Poland defense industries have signed on Tuesday a milestone deal, worth in total USD 4.9 billion, to continue the next phase of Poland's future air defense program, British Ministry of Defense statement said.

The deal will provide Polish forces with an enhanced ground-based air defense system capable of launching missiles to engage air threats, such as cruise missiles and fighter jets, at ranges of more than 40 kilometers.

It will create more than 1,000 Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles - Extended Range (CAMM-ER) and over 100 iLaunchers.

In addition to the air defense launchers and missiles, the partnership will see the UK support Poland to be able to manufacture complex missiles on Polish soil in years to come, further increasing regional security through greater supply chain flexibility.

This contract is a huge step forward in UK-Polish defense relations, building on the UK-Polish Defense Treaty and the UK-Poland 2030 strategic partnership, which will be of long-term benefit to the defense, jobs and skills of both nations. (end)

