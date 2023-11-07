US Says It Does Not Support Any Forced Relocation Of Palestinians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The US does not support any forced relocation of Palestinians outside of Gaza and this is not something that Washington is pursuing or is on the table, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Patel said in response to question about some comments that Netanyahu made yesterday about who should govern Gaza when fighting is over.

Patel said he "thinks Israel for an indefinite period will have overall security responsibility, however, we of course engage with our partners and Israeli government about a numerous number of things, especially currently as this situation continues to be ongoing. I would refer you to the Prime Minister's Office for further elaboration on that particular quote.

Our viewpoint is that Palestinians must be at the forefront of these decisions, and Gaza is Palestinian land and it will remain Palestinian land."

And generally speaking, we do not support reoccupation of Gaza," Patel added.

"Secretary Blinken was fairly clear about that during his travels as well. But it's important to note that at the same time, we agree with Israel that there is no returning to the October 6th status quo. Israel and the region must be secure and Gaza should and can no longer be a base from which to launch terror attacks against the people of Israel or anyone else."

Patel added "so we're working with partners on various scenarios, on interim governance, on security parameters, on security situations in Gaza for once this crisis recedes. But I'm not going to get ahead of that process or get into it from here."

Last night, the Israeli occupation Prime Minister indicated he believes Israel will have a role to play for an "indefinite period." (end)

