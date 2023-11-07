NATO Suspends Conventional Arms Treaty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- NATO Tuesday announced that its member states intend to suspend the operation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law.

The move comes after Russia earlier today formally withdrew from the CFE treaty, which was signed in 1990 during the breakup of the Soviet Union to put equal limits on tanks, artillery and aircraft that could be deployed in Europe.

NATO in a statement condemned "Russia's decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and its war of aggression against Ukraine which is contrary to the Treaty's objectives".

"Allies reiterate their continued commitment to reduce military risk, and prevent misperceptions and conflicts," added the statement. (end)

