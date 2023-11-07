Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun underlined the importance of adherence to resolutions of international legitimacy as always regarding the Palestinian issue in order to "embarrass the Zionist entity".

DOHA -- Speakers and MPs of the GCC parliaments and Shura Councils expressed their anger at, and denunciation of, destruction, forced displacement and suffocating blockade carried out by the occupying entity against Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and all the occupied territories.

CAIRO -- Chief of Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association, Dr. Abdullah Al-Turaiji, urged for addressing scout associations all over the world to advocate and reveal truth of Israeli occupation atrocious crimes against the Palestinian people.

CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, affirmed that the situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic".

CAIRO -- The Palestinian Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the Palestinian Scout Association Lieutenant General Jibril Rajoub acclaimed on Tuesday Kuwait's role in supporting and aiding the Palestinian cause.

CAIRO -- Kuwait's 15th air bridge plane loaded with 40 tons of supplies arrived Tuesday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip. (end) mb