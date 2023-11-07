(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Runs Streak to 7, Longest of Year













Advertisment





The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite rose on Tuesday to notch their longest winning streaks in nearly two years and build on November's rally.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 56.74 points to adjourn Tuesday at 34,152.60.

The much-broader index picked up 12.4 points to 4,378.38, rising for a seventh consecutive day for the first time since its eight-day win streak reached in November 2021.

The NASDAQ added 121.08 points to 13,639.86.

Some notable gainers included Amazon and Salesforce, which rose more than 2% each, while Apple, Microsoft and Meta Platforms gained about 1%. Semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Intel rose ahead of the rollout of funding from the Chips Act.

In other news, Datadog popped 28.5% for one of its best days on record after topping quarterly results and offering a strong outlook. Uber rose 3.7% even after third-quarter earnings fell short of expectations.

Elsewhere, Wall Street awaits more commentary from central bank speakers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Quarterly results from Disney, Wynn Resorts and Occidental Petroleum are due out this week.

Although November is just getting started, all the major averages are on pace for monthly gains. The Dow is up 3.1%, while the S&P marched ahead 4.4% and NASDAQ has jumped 6.1%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.57% from Monday's 4.65%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped $3.40 to $77.42 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices sank $13.40 to $1,975.20.

S&P Runs Streak to 7, Longest of Year



















MENAFN07112023000212011056ID1107389927