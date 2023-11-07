(MENAFN- Baystreet) Another Negative Day on Bay Street

Baytex, Seabridge Falling

















The Toronto stock market was again the home of bad tidings Tuesday, with resource stocks taking the biggest, hardest hits.

The TSX Composite collapsed 168.35 points, to close Tuesday at 19,575.59.

The Canadian dollar sank 0.36 cents at 72.64 cents U.S.

Energy stocks were bruised, as Baytex Energy slipped 35 cents, or 6%, to $5.53, while Tamarack Valley Energy slid 24 cents, or 5.8%, to $3.88.

In gold, Iamgold declined 11 cents, or 3.2%, to $3.34, while Seabridge Gold fell 84 cents, or 5.1%, to $15.38.

Materials were also hammered, with Ero Copper missing the boat $1.88, or 10.3%, to $16.42, while Interfor lost $1.21, or 6%, to $19.07.

Tech stocks try to pull the averages up, with BlackBerry climbing 20 cents, or 4%, to $5.22, whle Shopify increased in price $2.25, or 2.7%, to $85.04.

In consumer discretionary stocks, Canada Goose hiked 39 cents, or 2.8%, to $14.22, while Pet Valu Holdings jumped $1.40, or 5.5%, to $26.70.

On the economic docket, Statistics Canada reports in September, Canada's merchandise exports increased 2.7%, while imports rose 1.0%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus widened from $949 million in August to $2.0 billion in September.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange lost 0.92 points to 518.15.

All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups remained negative on the day Tuesday, with energy stumbling 3.7%, gold failing 1.8%, and materials slumping 1.7%.

The two gainers were information technology, ahead 1.4%, while consumer discretionary stocks, gained 0.2%.

ON WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite rose on Tuesday to notch their longest winning streaks in nearly two years and build on November's rally.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 56.74 points to adjourn Tuesday at 34,152.60.

The much-broader index picked up 12.4 points to 4,378.38, rising for a seventh consecutive day for the first time since its eight-day win streak reached in November 2021.

The NASDAQ added 121.08 points to 13,639.86.

Some notable gainers included Amazon and Salesforce, which rose more than 2% each, while Apple, Microsoft and Meta Platforms gained about 1%. Semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Intel rose ahead of the rollout of funding from the Chips Act.

In other news, Datadog popped 28.5% for one of its best days on record after topping quarterly results and offering a strong outlook. Uber rose 3.7% even after third-quarter earnings fell short of expectations.

Elsewhere, Wall Street awaits more commentary from central bank speakers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Quarterly results from Disney, Wynn Resorts and Occidental Petroleum are due out this week.

Although November is just getting started, all the major averages are on pace for monthly gains. The Dow is up 3.1%, while the S&P marched ahead 4.4% and NASDAQ has jumped 6.1%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.57% from Monday's 4.65%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped $3.40 to $77.42 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices sank $13.40 to $1,975.20.

S&P Runs Streak to 7, Longest of Year





















