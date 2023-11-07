Huawei, Seres Challenge Tesla In Hard-Fought EV Battles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) An electric vehicle (EV) jointly developed by Huawei Technologies and Seres Group has received strong market responses in the first 50 days after its launch, having a good start in a competition against Tesla's revamped Model Y.

AITO M7 SUV has received more than 80,000 orders within the first 50 days after its launch in China on September 12, exceeding the two partners' expectations, according to AITO, a unit of Huawei and Seres. The M7 offers three options with a starting price of 249,800 yuan (US$34,434), 284,800 yuan and 309,800 yuan. Huawei has reportedly committed 1 billion yuan (US$136.5 million) of additional investment to guarantee delivery of the M7.

AITO, which refers to“Adding Intelligence to Auto,” was formerly known as Huawei AITO until April this year. Its EVs use Huawei's in-car operating system Harmony OS.

AITO also said that its next model, M9, which will be ready for sale next month, has received 15,000 pre-sale orders.



But a favorable market response, in this case, does not equate to financial success for all concerned – yet, at least. In the three years ended last year, Seres has already reported a combined net loss of 9.7 billion yuan. Besides, Seres is also facing rising competition from Huawei's other business partners, including Xiaopeng and JAC Motors.

The problem, an auto expert say s, is that the net profit on an EV priced at around 300,000 yuan is about 35,000 yuan. He says that under its profit-sharing model, Seres can only make about 3,000 yuan while the rest all goes to Huawei, which contributes software and high-end electronic parts.