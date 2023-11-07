Elon Musk's AI Venture Ignites GROK Crypto Token Frenzy

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Over 400 cryptocurrencies have emerged, all inspired by Elon Musk's foray into artificial intelligence with Grok. Despite Musk's clear intention to steer his ventures away from tokens, his mere announcement sparked speculation. The unveiling of Grok, poised as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT and developed by xAI, saw the related cryptocurrency XAI skyrocket by 175%. This surge is a vivid illustration of Musk's monumental sway over the market.

Although Musk has tried to dissociate his initiatives from the unpredictability of cryptocurrencies, his impact remains significant. In the wake of Grok's introduction, the ensemble of Grok-themed tokens has accumulated a market cap of well over $10 million.

These tokens, launched across blockchains, quickly drew traders eager to leverage Musk's notoriety and AI's burgeoning potential. Yet, this wave also unveiled the sector's more nefarious aspect. No fewer than 10 of these“AI” tokens were fraudulent schemes, leading to roughly $1 million in investor losses.

Crypto influencer Trevor Max cautions,“Be vigilant of various scam projects linked to [Grok ]. They're not affiliated with the actual venture. It's a murky mix of quick-profit scams and even AI-generated projects.”

Musk's interactions with cryptocurrency have been nothing short of a tumultuous saga of influence. His remarks and actions have, in the past, significantly boosted the value of tokens like Dogecoin and Shina Inu. Many believe him to orchestrate AI token pumps as well.

However, Musk has refrained from promoting cryptocurrency investments. Instead, he draws attention to their speculative nature.“I'm not advising anyone to buy crypto or bet the farm on Dogecoin,” he has stated, embodying a cautious stance.

The swift genesis of Grok-related tokens indicates a wider pattern in the crypto realm. Speculators frequently exploit topical events, like AI, to forge new digital assets. The ease of blockchain technology facilitates the rapid minting, listing, and exchange of these tokens on decentralized platforms.

These tokens unveil the enthusiasm and inventiveness of the crypto community. Moreover, they also highlight the risks inherent in a market fueled by novelty and the clout of tech giants.

The post Elon Musk's AI Venture Ignites GROK Crypto Token Frenzy appeared first on CryptoMode .