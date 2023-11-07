Russian Forces Neutralize 8,700 Military Drones In Ukraine Operation: Defense Ministery

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Tass

Russian forces have been highly influential in countering Ukrainian military assets during the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, they have successfully destroyed over 8,700 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Ukrainian army, Tass reported on Tuesday.

The list of targets eliminated also includes 527 warplanes, 254 helicopters, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,244 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 1,182 multiple rocket launchers, 7,001 field artillery guns and mortars, and 15,064 special military vehicles.

Russian forces have been actively engaging Ukrainian troops and equipment in 105 different areas over the past day.

In one instance, Russian forces struck five concentrations of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, resulting in the elimination of approximately 160 Ukrainian personnel.

Another massive defence occurred in the Krasny Liman area, where Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack, causing around 170 Ukrainian casualties.

In the Donetsk area, Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units, resulting in the death and injury of approximately 245 Ukrainian troops, as Tass reported.

Russian forces also targeted two Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, causing significant losses, including around 70 enemy personnel, a tank, and an artillery gun.

The Zaporizhzhia area saw strikes on three Ukrainian army brigades, resulting in the loss of 60 Ukrainian personnel and the destruction of several armoured vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russian air defence forces have been active, downing two Ukrainian warplanes and intercepting two HIMARS rockets while destroying 33 Ukrainian drones on Monday.

Since the outbreak of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the tension has taken various dimensions, increasing the complexity of the conflict. This complexity will pose challenges for both parties in de-escalating the current conflict.

