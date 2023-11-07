Afghan Poets In Exile Defy Suppression Amid Challenges And Resilience

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Mehdi Rezai

The literary landscape in Afghanistan has faced an unprecedented decline under the control of the Taliban administration. Threats and restrictions imposed on poets, writers, and literary creators have forced many of them to flee the country. However, in this report, you will read about how poets in exile, especially women poets, strive to challenge the constraints against women, the suppression of artistic expression, and the deprivation of citizens' freedoms by the Taliban administration.

Recently, a book titled“nulle prison n'emprisonnera ton poeme” in French, translated as“No Prison Can Confine Your Poem”, was published in France. This book results from a campaign initiated by Afghan activists and poets, joined by over a hundred poets from various countries.

Samia Ramesh, a poet and women's rights activist launched a creative initiative in response to the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on Afghan poets. She called on poets worldwide to join with Afghan poets and use their poetry as a protest. In an interview with her about the publication of the book“No Prison Can Confine Your Poem,” she explained the overarching message of this campaign.

My conversation with Samia brought to mind a quote by Ahmad Shamlou, where he said,“I prefer poetry to be a whistle, not a lullaby.” Samia believes poetry should be a wake-up call for everyone because, as Shamlou put it,“we are now standing on the threshold of a suffocating storm.”

What motivated Samia Rameshh to take action on a global scale in response to the situation in Afghanistan was her fear of silence in the face of dehumanization. She highlighted the dire state of the arts in Afghanistan, with musical instruments being destroyed, art schools disappearing, and artistic expression being stifled. Afghanistan is the only country in the world where art is forbidden, and silence in the face of such a situation is considered a crime. This is why she invited poets from all over the world to raise their voices against this state of affairs and break their silence.

Samia Ramesh believes that“a part of literature's mission is to revolt against darkness,” she sees darkness spreading and turning every opportunity into a potential for future crimes. She issued a call to action and launched a campaign that not only challenges the current situation but has also transformed into a channel for building a network between Afghan poets and poets worldwide.“More than a hundred poets joined me in response to this call. Hundreds of poems were written against censorship and the suppression of art in Afghanistan, and the translation of these poems into different languages continues.”

Shamlou likened this situation to a“plague-bearing dust” rising from the“horizons,” and Samia describes it as“filthy and ugly,” emerging from the“heart of evil and wickedness” that should not seek refuge in the“burrows of silence.” She has chosen the resistance path and raises an“enlightening cry” heralding the coming storm.

The poems written in this campaign have been translated into French, and a book titled“No Prison Can Confine Your Poem” was published by Oxybia Publishing last month. Samia Ramesh mentioned on her Facebook page that“a global anthology of poetry in support of Afghan poets and against censorship and suppression has been published in French.”

These efforts not only demonstrate the power and effectiveness of poetry and art in confronting censorship and suppression but also symbolize the determination and belief of poets in the potential for change and improvement in Afghanistan's situation.

With the publication of this book in France, the voices of Afghan poets have reached a global audience unlike anything seen before. This book, in the form of a poetry anthology, showcases Afghan poets alongside poets from around the world who are working towards a common goal, and a tone of protest and awareness accompanies the result of their work.

Translating Afghan poems into French not only enhances international publication and recognition but also provides an indirect means of presenting and acknowledging the issues and challenges in Afghanistan, particularly those women face. This work reflects an introspective and human-centred aspect of poetry, focusing on social issues and the women's movement, serving as a bridge between cultures and diverse societies.

Furthermore, the publication of this book in France, as a significant literary and cultural realm, provides an opportunity for sharing and exchanging ideas and experiences among poets worldwide and Afghan poets. This can contribute to strengthening cultural solidarity and fostering literary development in Afghanistan.

However, in the current circumstances where Afghanistan faces numerous challenges and needs, the efforts of poets and writers to preserve their identity and culture while reflecting the status of women and social issues in poetry and literature are highly valuable and commendable.

Nevertheless, Afghan poets who live within Afghanistan still face numerous challenges. The Taliban's hostility has not only posed a mortal threat but has also created restrictions and dangers for poets. Some poets have gone into exile and are living in other countries, attempting to respond to the situation of women in Afghanistan from afar.

Ultimately, the efforts of poets to reflect the situation of women in Afghanistan have a significant impact. Through their poetry, they provide hope and energy to Afghan women, promoting women's rights and values. These efforts are essential not only for the freedom and empowerment of women in Afghanistan but also for the realization of justice and gender equality worldwide.

Poetry, as one of the literary arts, influences all aspects of human life and has the power to evoke emotions, convey ideas, and contemplate social issues. In Afghanistan, poetry, especially about the status of women, has become a powerful tool for expressing protests and hopes.

One of the notable effects of poetry in Afghanistan is its impact on people's thoughts and emotions. Poetry, with its poetic language and strong imagery, can evoke deep emotions in individuals and make them think and reflect on various issues. Regarding the status of women, poetry can stir feelings of aversion to oppression and discrimination among people and convey hope and motivation for change and improvement.

Furthermore, poetry, as a cultural medium, can indirectly play a role in changing social attitudes and values. Afghan poets, by addressing issues such as women's rights, gender equality, and personal freedom, can contribute to cultural and social developments in the country. Poetry can guide society toward transformation and change and lead to a better understanding of women's issues and their needs.

Moreover, poetry, as a critical and protest tool, can empower movements and civil activities in Afghanistan. Afghan poets, by expressing their protests against suppression and discrimination, can unite people in protest and action, promoting social activism. Poetry can play a crucial role in fostering social solidarity and driving societal change indirectly.

