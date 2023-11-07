Infrax And Careem Bike Collaborate To Accelerate The UAE's Mobility Sector

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The agreement will enable Careem to utilize InfraX's LoRaWAN Network, to enable IOT connectivity for the e-bikes.

Dubai, UAE: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (PJSC), announced its collaboration with Careem Bike, the e-bike sharing service on the Careem Everything App. The MoU was signed between Rashid AlAhmedi, Chief Operation Officer of InfraX and Sami Amin, Senior Director of Operations at Careem Bike on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2023.

The partnership will see Careem Bike and InfraX working closely together to develop cutting-edge tech solutions tailored to the unique needs of the e-bike sharing market in the UAE. A key highlight of the agreement is the utilization of InfraX's state-of-the-art LoRaWAN technology, which offers unparalleled capabilities for IoT connectivity and data transmission.

“This strategic partnership with Careem Bike, a forward-thinking and innovative player in the mobility sector, marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the e-bike rental industry in the United Arab Emirates. While this partnership will help Careem to unlock the full potential of IoT and LoRaWAN technology, together, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions that will elevate the way people move around cities, paving the way for a more connected, efficient, and sustainable urban landscape. We look forward to making this vision a reality and shaping the future of mobility in the region,” said Rashid AlAhmedi, COO of InfraX.

Careem Bike aims to leverage InfraX's IoT expertise to ensure the availability of e-bikes for customers. Careem Bikes are available at 192 stations across Dubai, including City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai Media City, Karama, Al Mankhool and Kite Beach.

InfraX will provide access to its LoRaWAN public network, ensuring the scalability and reliability of IoT solutions for Careem Bike. This network infrastructure will support the seamless integration of IoT devices and facilitate real-time data monitoring and analysis for the company.

Sami Amin, Senior Director of Operations at Careem said:“We are pleased to partner with InfraX to use their extensive LoRaWan network coverage to ensure availability of our e-bikes across the city. Careem Bike has grown into the leading bike-share program in the region, with thousands of people relying on our network to get to work or move around the city. It is our responsibility to make the experience as seamless as possible for our customers. Our collaboration with InfraX is not just about staying competitive; it's about setting new industry standards and redefining sustainable mobility in the UAE.”

This collaboration between InfraX and Careem e-Bikes represents a significant step forward in the evolution of IoT-driven solutions for e-bike rental businesses in the UAE. Together, they aim to shape the future of urban mobility using innovative, technology-driven services.

Customers can download the latest version of the Careem app from the Apple Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

About InfraX:

InfraX, the Information Communication and Technology arm of Digital DEWA, is leading the way in advanced connectivity operation as a certified IoT operator. By leveraging a secure and reliable super-fast fiber optics network, InfraX connects Digital DEWA's value-added services to customers, positioning itself as a key player in the technology and communications industry.

About Careem:

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organization that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.