NTT Recognized As A Leader In Datacenter Services By IDC Marketscape

London, UK – 7th November 2023 – NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, has once again1 been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49435022, October 2023).

According to the report,“NTT Global Data Centers provides comprehensive IT and networking in over 50 countries. NTT's Data Center portfolio includes a full stack of ICT services for enterprise clients and hyperscalers that leverages the capabilities of the broader NTT Group including networking and professional services.”

IDC MarketScape evaluates various data center deployment vendors, taking into consideration qualities such as product functionality and global footprint, as well as a commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

This year's report – which assessed eight worldwide providers - determined that NTT should be considered when“you require a global partner that can offer a comprehensive scalable platform with a focus on security and global reach”. The report also noted that NTT is“well positioned to serve enterprises that require a future-proof hybrid IT and multicloud road map” and that the company is a provider of“cutting-edge technology and large-scale facilities for hyperscalers”.

This is the third time that NTT has been named a Leader in the report. According to the report,“NTT Global Data Centers has a strong focus on sustainable facilities and renewable energy sources. Currently, 30% of energy used in data centers is sourced from renewable sources. Additionally, in September 2022, NTT launched its“Sustainability as a Service” offering, which includes Remote Environmental Monitoring, Digital Twin and Smart Solutions, and Automation and Orchestration services.

"It's great news that the IDC MarketScape has recognized NTT as a Leader in the worldwide datacenter services market for the third time. We believe this continued recognition in the data center industry is a testament to our deep data center expertise and our growing global footprint," said Doug Adams, SEVP, Global Data Centers and Submarine Cable. "At NTT, we are committed to continuing our growth path towards a green and well-connected future that will benefit our clients around the world, and we believe the inclusion in this year's IDC MarketScape is yet another sign that we are on the right track.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations' edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future.

