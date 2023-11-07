(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/7/2023 - 11:53 AM EST - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc : Announced the launch of its highly acclaimed, Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Toddler Drink in the United Kingdom, cementing its presence through partnerships with leading UK distributors. This milestone is a direct result of the Company's strategic initiatives to expand into new international markets and marks the Company's first foray into the multi-billion-dollar European market. The European Baby Food market amounts to US$17.42 billion in revenue in 2023* and is expected to show a volume growth of 3.9% in 2024. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc shares T.BABY are trading up $0.02 at $0.35.
MENAFN07112023000212011056ID1107389380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.