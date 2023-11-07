(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/7/2023 - 11:53 AM EST - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc : Announced the launch of its highly acclaimed, Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Toddler Drink in the United Kingdom, cementing its presence through partnerships with leading UK distributors. This milestone is a direct result of the Company's strategic initiatives to expand into new international markets and marks the Company's first foray into the multi-billion-dollar European market. The European Baby Food market amounts to US$17.42 billion in revenue in 2023* and is expected to show a volume growth of 3.9% in 2024. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc shares T.BABY are trading up $0.02 at $0.35.

