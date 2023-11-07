(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Little Changed After Win Streak













Advertisment





Stocks were mixed Tuesday as traders took a breather following a sharp rally on Wall Street to start November.

The Dow Jones Industrials inched up 3.79 points to start Tuesday trading at 34,099.65.

The S&P 500 index edged up 1.89 points to 4,397.87.

The NASDAQ added 56.24 points to 13,575.02.

Technology stocks moved higher. Some notable gainers included Microsoft, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices, last up about 1% each. Datadog popped 24% for one of its best days on record after topping quarterly results and offering a strong outlook.

Elsewhere, quarterly results from Disney, Wynn Resorts and Occidental Petroleum are due out this week.

Although November is just getting started, all the major averages are on pace for monthly gains. The Dow is up 3.1%, while the S&P marched ahead 4.1% and NASDAQ has jumped 5.7%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.60% from Monday's 4.65%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped $2.76 to $78.66 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices faltered $20.20 to $1,968.40.



















MENAFN07112023000212011056ID1107389378