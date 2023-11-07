(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks on Pace to Extend Longest Streak of Year













Advertisment





The S&P 500 rose Tuesday, putting the broad-based index on pace for its longest winning streak in roughly two years as Wall Street looked to build on November's rally.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 47.82 points to break for lunch Tuesday at 34,143.68.

The much-broader index picked up 9.58 points to 4,375.80, rising for a seventh consecutive day for the first time since its eight-day win streak reached in November 2021.

The NASDAQ added 103.89 points to 13,622.66.

Some notable gainers included Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, last up at least 1% each. Semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Intel rose around 2% ahead of the rollout of the Chips Act.

In other news, Datadog popped 30% for one of its best days on record after topping quarterly results and offering a strong outlook. Uber rose 3% even after third-quarter earnings fell short of expectations.

Elsewhere, Wall Street awaits more commentary from central bank speakers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Quarterly results from Disney, Wynn Resorts and Occidental Petroleum are due out this week.

Although November is just getting started, all the major averages are on pace for monthly gains. The Dow is up 3.1%, while the S&P marched ahead 4.1% and NASDAQ has jumped 5.7%.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.59% from Monday's 4.65%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped $2.83 to $77.99 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices faltered $17.10 to $1,971.50.





















MENAFN07112023000212011056ID1107389376