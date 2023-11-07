Travel Safely, Travel Smartly: Myabroadmds Is Your Essential Health Advocate

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Eager to Travel Abroad but Hesitant Because of Uncertain Times?

MyAbroadMDs ( ) is your one-stop platform for peace of mind and health advocacy needs. Offering a plethora of unique services, from connecting you with English-speaking doctors worldwide to secure management of vital health and travel documents, we give you the confidence you need to travel in today's unpredictable landscape.

Why Choose MyAbroadMDs? The Features Speak for Themselves:

. Curated Doctor Locator : Your go-to source for English-speaking medical professionals, available in over 150 countries. Let us know where you are traveling, and we take care of the rest.

. 24/7 Chat Support : Need to connect with English-speaking doctors and local medical resources on the go? Members have access to our staff, anytime, anywhere.

. Specialist Identification : Pre-plan your healthcare needs by connecting with a medical specialist ahead of your travels.

. PIMS (Private Individual Medical Summary) : Securely manage vital health and travel information, easily accessible on your smartphone to ensure utmost privacy.

. Strategic Corporate Partnerships : Leverage connections with organizations like MamaBear Legal and Context Travel.

. The MyAbroadMDs Marketplace : Your online resource for essential health and wellness products.

Affordable Memberships for All :

Tailored packages ranging from $49 to $199 cater to individual travelers as well as business clients, including study abroad programs, travel agencies, and corporate benefit managers.

Be Prepared, Be Proactive :

"In a world where contingency plans are more essential than ever, you cannot just rely on emergency services with only one hotline and tele-health services," states Cori Cohen, Founder of MyAbroadMDs. "We provide a holistic health advocacy solution, empowering travelers to be in control of their own well-being by equipping them with all necessary resources ahead of their journeys. This ensures they are well-prepared to address any health issues that may arise while abroad.”

About MyAbroadMDs :

Founded by the seasoned professionals behind MD Medical Navigators, a concierge health consulting firm specializing in crisis medical management, specialty referral and patient advocacy, MyAbroadMDs is your pivotal companion for all-encompassing travel readiness and health resource navigation. Our service framework is designed to equip you with the necessary resources and connections to effectively manage your healthcare needs, enabling you to confidently address medical concerns during your time abroad. Venture forth on your travels with the assurance of robust health support, all offered at a conscientious price point.

