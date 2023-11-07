President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visited Isa Spring In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Isa Spring in Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the
works accomplished around the Isa Spring.
Following the Patriotic War, the Isa Spring was completely
restored by the Shusha City State Reserve Department. The water
supply for the spring was also restored.
