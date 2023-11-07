               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visited Isa Spring In Shusha


11/7/2023 3:11:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Isa Spring in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the works accomplished around the Isa Spring.

Following the Patriotic War, the Isa Spring was completely restored by the Shusha City State Reserve Department. The water supply for the spring was also restored.

MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107389299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search