President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Opening Of Yasaman Hotel In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Yasaman Hotel in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the conditions created in the hotel.

Three historical residential buildings on the Kocharli Street in Shusha, which were severely damaged during the period of occupation, have been restored and renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation into an authentic Yasaman Hotel. The two buildings of the hotel have double, twin and junior rooms.

During a tour of the hotel, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were briefed on the buildings, which are located within the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, to be restored.

The head of state and the First Lady planted a lilac in the yard of the hotel.