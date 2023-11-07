President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Opening Of Yasaman Hotel In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Yasaman
Hotel in Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the
conditions created in the hotel.
Three historical residential buildings on the Kocharli Street in
Shusha, which were severely damaged during the period of
occupation, have been restored and renovated by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation into an authentic Yasaman Hotel. The two buildings of
the hotel have double, twin and junior rooms.
During a tour of the hotel, President Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were briefed on the buildings, which are
located within the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, to be
restored.
The head of state and the First Lady planted a lilac in the yard
of the hotel.
