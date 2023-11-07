               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish President To Attend Economic Cooperation Organization Meeting In Uzbekistan


11/7/2023 3:11:10 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Uzbekistan on Nov. 8-9 to participate in the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the country's Communications Directorate said on X, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will address the summit session in Tashkent on Wednesday and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the effectiveness of the organization of which Türkiye is a founding member, as well as improving trade, transportation networks, and connectivity among member countries, are planned.

