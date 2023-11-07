Turkish President To Attend Economic Cooperation Organization Meeting In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Uzbekistan on
Nov. 8-9 to participate in the 16th Summit of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO), the country's Communications
Directorate said on X, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan will address the summit session in Tashkent on Wednesday
and is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating
leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the
effectiveness of the organization of which Türkiye is a founding
member, as well as improving trade, transportation networks, and
connectivity among member countries, are planned.
