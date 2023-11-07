Turkish, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Meet In Ankara For Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday received his
Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik in Ankara, the Turkish
Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Official details on the meeting were not immediately available,
but according to Turkish diplomatic sources the humanitarian
situation in Gaza, where Israel has continued attacks for a month,
was among the main topics of discussion.
Fidan stressed that the international community should not
remain silent in the face of the oppression and brutality, adding
that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to achieve an immediate
cease-fire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid
in the besieged enclave, and take steps towards a lasting
peace.
He emphasized that Israel cannot establish security through
violence.
On the Ukraine war, Fidan said Türkiye desires it to come to a
peaceful end based on international law, adding that the prolonged
war has negative effects both regionally and globally.
The Turkish foreign minister also expressed Türkiye's commitment
to continue doing its best to establish peace, and that it is ready
to host negotiations if there is a willingness from both sides.
Ankara and Minsk enjoy favorable ties, characterized by
constructive dialogue between the two sides. Türkiye was the first
nation to recognize the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic
relations were established in 1992.
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107389296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.