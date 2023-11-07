Georgian Judo Team Win 4 Silver Medals At European Championships In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian national judo team won four silver medals at the European Judo Championships in France, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Tato Grigalashvili, a two-time European and World Champion, conceded the final in the 81 kg weight category of the tournament to Turkey's Vedat Alnayrak, finishing his participation with a silver.

Olympic Champion Lasha Bekauri lost his final in the -90 kg weight category to Serbia's Nemanja Majdov.

The finals for European Champion Ilia Sulamanidze (-100kg) and Guram Tushishvili (+100) ended with silver medals after they were defeated by Azerbaijan's Zemil Kotsoiev and Finland's Martii Puumalainen respectively.

The International Judo Federation on Sunday revealed the list of countries and athletes who had obtained licenses for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Young Georgian judoka Eter Askilashvili will compete in both team and individual competitions after earning the spot through Georgia's country quota.

Country quotas are calculated in rankings, which France leads on 185,152 points, followed by Georgia with 103,970. As the host country, France has a guaranteed license for the Olympic Games, which has given an additional opportunity for Georgia to use the quota.