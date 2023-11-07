Georgian Judo Team Win 4 Silver Medals At European Championships In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian national judo team won four silver medals
at the European Judo Championships in France, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Tato Grigalashvili, a two-time European and World
Champion, conceded the final in the 81 kg weight category of the
tournament to Turkey's Vedat Alnayrak, finishing his participation
with a silver.
Olympic Champion Lasha Bekauri lost his final in the
-90 kg weight category to Serbia's Nemanja Majdov.
The finals for European Champion Ilia Sulamanidze
(-100kg) and Guram Tushishvili (+100) ended with silver medals
after they were defeated by Azerbaijan's Zemil Kotsoiev and
Finland's Martii Puumalainen respectively.
The International Judo Federation on Sunday revealed
the list of countries and athletes who had obtained licenses for
the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Young Georgian judoka Eter Askilashvili will compete
in both team and individual competitions after earning the spot
through Georgia's country quota.
Country quotas are calculated in rankings, which
France leads on 185,152 points, followed by Georgia with 103,970.
As the host country, France has a guaranteed license for the
Olympic Games, which has given an additional opportunity for
Georgia to use the quota.
