Georgian Cinema Actor Ekaterine Chavleishvili Nominated For European Film Awards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ekaterine Chavleishvili, a Georgian cinema actor, is
among nominees for the 36th European Film Awards for her part in
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, the latest feature by filmmaker
Elene Naveriani, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
The European Film Academy on Tuesday announced the
nominees for the award categories, with the awards ceremony
scheduled for December 9 in Berlin.
The work is the third feature by Naveriani, bringing
to the screen a novel by author Tamta Melashvili that explores the
private life of a single woman in her 40s in a town with
conservative ideas.
It premiered at the 55th edition of Directors'
Fortnight, a programme running in parallel with the Cannes Film
Festival, after being selected among 30 works for the platform.
The feature was then awarded the Best Feature Film
prize at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, where Chavleishvili was
honoured with the Best Actress Award.
