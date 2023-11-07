Georgian Cinema Actor Ekaterine Chavleishvili Nominated For European Film Awards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ekaterine Chavleishvili, a Georgian cinema actor, is among nominees for the 36th European Film Awards for her part in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, the latest feature by filmmaker Elene Naveriani, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The European Film Academy on Tuesday announced the nominees for the award categories, with the awards ceremony scheduled for December 9 in Berlin.

The work is the third feature by Naveriani, bringing to the screen a novel by author Tamta Melashvili that explores the private life of a single woman in her 40s in a town with conservative ideas.

It premiered at the 55th edition of Directors' Fortnight, a programme running in parallel with the Cannes Film Festival, after being selected among 30 works for the platform.

The feature was then awarded the Best Feature Film prize at the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival, where Chavleishvili was honoured with the Best Actress Award.