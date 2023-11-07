               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aiming For 6 GW Of New Renewables In 2023 In Italy


11/7/2023 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto said Tuesday that Italy is aiming to install six gigawatts of new renewable-energy capacity this year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"Less than 1.5 gigawatts of renewables were installed In Italy in 2021," Pichetto said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Ecomondo fair in Rimini.

"Then in 2022 that increased to 3 gigawatts objective this year is to do at least 6 (GW), and the objective for 2030, which we give in the national-energy plan, is to reach 70 gigawatts".

