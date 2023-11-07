Aiming For 6 GW Of New Renewables In 2023 In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto said
Tuesday that Italy is aiming to install six gigawatts of new
renewable-energy capacity this year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
"Less than 1.5 gigawatts of renewables were installed In Italy
in 2021," Pichetto said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the
Ecomondo fair in Rimini.
"Then in 2022 that increased to 3 gigawatts objective this
year is to do at least 6 (GW), and the objective for 2030, which we
give in the national-energy plan, is to reach 70 gigawatts".
