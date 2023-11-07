Uzbekistan Cuts Gas Exports To China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan has been reducing natural gas exports to China for
two months in a row, according to data from the PRC General
Administration of Customs, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
In September, Uzbekistan's monthly gas supplies to China
amounted to $41.62 million, almost halving compared to August.
Compared to the July figure, gas supplies fell by 2.2 times.
In January-September, Uzbekistan exported natural gas to China for
$412.19 million – half the same figure for 2022.
Turkmenistan is still the major supplier of blue fuel to China
with $7.41 billion worth of gas in nine months, followed by Russia
($4.98 billion), Myanmar ($1.21 billion), and Kazakhstan ($949
million).
Lately, Uzbekistan is concentrating more on gas imports than
exports. In September, for example, the republic increased blue
fuel imports from Turkmenistan and in October, started importing
gas from Russia through Kazakhstan.
