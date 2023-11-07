               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover At $44.7 Billion After Nine Months Of Trading


11/7/2023 3:11:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-September 2023, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $44.7 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the volume of FTT increased by 22.1% compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Over the nine months, Uzbekistan exported goods and services worth $17.7 billion. Imports amounted to $27 billion. The negative trade balance was $9.3 billion.

During the reporting period, China had the highest share in Uzbekistan's foreign trade (21.1%), followed by Russia (15.7%), Kazakhstan (7.2%), Türkiye (5.3%) and the Republic of Korea (3.8%).

The agency added that in January-September Uzbekistan carried out trade relations with 193 countries of the world.

