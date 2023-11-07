Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover At $44.7 Billion After Nine Months Of Trading

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-September 2023, the foreign trade turnover of
Uzbekistan amounted to $44.7 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the Statistics Agency, the volume of FTT increased
by 22.1% compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Over the nine months, Uzbekistan exported goods and services
worth $17.7 billion. Imports amounted to $27 billion. The negative
trade balance was $9.3 billion.
During the reporting period, China had the highest share in
Uzbekistan's foreign trade (21.1%), followed by Russia (15.7%),
Kazakhstan (7.2%), Türkiye (5.3%) and the Republic of Korea (3.8%).
The agency added that in January-September Uzbekistan carried
out trade relations with 193 countries of the world.
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107389289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.