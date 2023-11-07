               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage From Her Visit With President Ilham Aliyev To Shusha


11/7/2023 3:10:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos from Shusha on her official Instagram page.

The post says:“Shusha. 07.11.2023.”

