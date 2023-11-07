Case Of Zaluzhnyi's Aide's Death Transferred To SBI

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police has directed a criminal investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation into the grenade explosion that led to the death of a serviceman, Aide Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
The press service of the National Police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, on November 7, the prosecutor's office assigned jurisdiction in the criminal proceedings registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations by the Kyiv regional police over the explosion of a grenade in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region, which led to the death of a serviceman, to the State Bureau of Investigation," the statement said.
Read also: Zaluzhnyi
confirms death of his aid
As reported, in the evening of November 6, a serviceman was killed and his 13-year-old son was seriously injured in the village of Chaiky, in the Kyiv region, as a result of an explosion of ammunition. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his
aide Hennadiy Chastyakov. According to him, an unknown explosive device detonated.
MENAFN07112023000193011044ID1107389279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.