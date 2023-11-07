Case Of Zaluzhnyi's Aide's Death Transferred To SBI

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police has directed a criminal investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation into the grenade explosion that led to the death of a serviceman, Aide Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The press service of the National Police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on November 7, the prosecutor's office assigned jurisdiction in the criminal proceedings registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations by the Kyiv regional police over the explosion of a grenade in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region, which led to the death of a serviceman, to the State Bureau of Investigation," the statement said.

As reported, in the evening of November 6, a serviceman was killed and his 13-year-old son was seriously injured in the village of Chaiky, in the Kyiv region, as a result of an explosion of ammunition. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his

aide Hennadiy Chastyakov. According to him, an unknown explosive device detonated.