1.3 Million Households In Ukraine Receive Subsidies - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1.3 million households in Ukraine receive subsidies, and an average amount in October was about UAH 760 per family, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.
He said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.
"Currently, 1.3 million families receive subsidies for the payment of housing and utility services. An average amount in October was about UAH 760 per family," Shmyhal said.
According to him, 1.2 million households also receive benefits for the payment of housing and utility services. The average amount of such benefits is UAH 850 per month.
MENAFN07112023000193011044ID1107389278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.