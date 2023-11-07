1.3 Million Households In Ukraine Receive Subsidies - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1.3 million households in Ukraine receive subsidies, and an average amount in October was about UAH 760 per family, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

He said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, 1.3 million families receive subsidies for the payment of housing and utility services. An average amount in October was about UAH 760 per family," Shmyhal said.

According to him, 1.2 million households also receive benefits for the payment of housing and utility services. The average amount of such benefits is UAH 850 per month.