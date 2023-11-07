               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
G7 Ministers In Tokyo To Discuss Creation Of Air Defense Shield For Ukraine


11/7/2023 3:10:25 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Further support for Ukraine will be a major topic for discussion at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, which is beginning in Tokyo on November 7.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said this before the meeting, Ukrinform reports, citing the German Federal Foreign Office.

"We, as the G7, are preparing our coordination in order to create a 'protective shield' for Ukraine before the winter sets in. Because it is also clear that, at this very moment, some in the world are watching very closely how we continue to support Ukraine," she said.

In her opinion, in the context of the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, "it is important that we (G7) make it clear that there is no let-up in our support for Ukraine, a country whose territorial integrity and sovereignty has been so brutally violated by a member of the Security Council."

