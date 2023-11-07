Japan, Britain Reaffirm Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japanese and British foreign and defense ministers at a meeting in Tokyo reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

That's according to Kyodo , Ukrinform reports.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, as well as British foreign and defense secretaries James Cleverly and Grant Shapps, also condemned "terror attacks" by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel last month and agreed to deepen bilateral partnership to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's assertive military posture.

The four discussed Japan and Britain's "alignment in response to China," voicing "strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion" and "serious concern over the situation in the East and South China seas."

The first two-plus-two gathering for the two countries since a virtual meeting in February 2021 took place on the sidelines of a two-day Group of Seven foreign ministerial meeting in Tokyo through Wednesday. Japan holds the G7 presidency this year.

The four ministers also agreed that Japan and Britain will expand joint drills following the enactment of a Reciprocal Access Agreement in mid-October.

Photo: Kyodo