First Case Of Pirola Coronavirus Variant Registered In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first case of infection with a new variant of the coronavirus called "Pirola" has been registered in Ukraine.

That's according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"A laboratory-confirmed case of a new subvariant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus called 'Pirola' was discovered in the Rivne region. A 20-year-old man fell ill," the statement said.

Symptoms of the Pirola subvariant are the same as those of other variants of COVID-19: runny nose, fever, cough, headache, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, possible eye irritation, and rash.

"The World Health Organization and international expert organizations are globally monitoring the impact of new SARS-CoV-2 variants on vaccines, tests and treatments to provide recommendations. So far, the symptoms and clinical manifestations of the Pirola subvariant have not revealed any significant differences from previous strains of COVID-19. However, due to the large number of mutations, 'Pirola' is more likely to affect weakened immunity. Even those previously vaccinated can get sick, but the vaccine reduces the risk of complications," said Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin.