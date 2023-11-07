Zelensky: Five F-16 Jets Arrive At Training Center In Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Netherlands and Prime Minister Mark Rutte for their support for Ukraine, particularly for sending F-16 fighter aircraft that have already arrived in Romania.

The head of state published a respective post on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"I'm grateful to the Netherlands and Prime Minister Mark Rutte for leading the way in supporting Ukraine. Today marks a milestone: five Dutch F-16s have already arrived at the training center in Romania. We keep working together to welcome F-16s into Ukrainian skies as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

Air Force expects first F-16s to appear in Ukraine in spring

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said earlier that the Dutch Air Force was sending the first F-16 fighter jets to Romania on November 7 to train Ukrainian pilots.