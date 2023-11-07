War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled Russian attacks in five sections of the front on Tuesday, November 7.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on November 7.

According to the update, 36 combat clashes took place at the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukrainian forces continue an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis. On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out offensive (assault) actions.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 21 strikes on enemy positions, including four strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems and the rest on areas where enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, struck six artillery pieces of the Russian army, two command centers, a fuel depot, an area of concentration of military personnel, weapons and equipment, an air defense asset, two radars and an EW station of the invaders.

Russian forces carried out 3 missile strikes, 35 air strikes and 30 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukraine's defense forces and settlements.