Ukraine, World Bank Sign Agreement To Support Agriculture

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the World Bank have signed a grant agreement of the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund and a loan agreement for $700 million.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The documents were signed by Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi and World Bank Manager in Ukraine Gevorg Sargsyan.

"The implementation of the Ukraine Agriculture Recovery Inclusive Support Emergency (ARISE) Project provides Ukraine with $700 million to support agriculture. The money will be directed to the implementation of two components of the ARISE Project," the report said.

The ministry clarified that the issue concerns financial support for the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" for agricultural production and food processing, as well as the provision of grant assistance to small agricultural producers - both land users and those who specialize in breeding cows, goats or sheep.

The implementation of the project is planned for 2023-2024.