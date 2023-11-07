Achilles UCAV Company Strikes Enemy Equipment Worth Over $6.5M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, the Achilles unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) company, which is part of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, has struck 11 Russian military equipment units and two trenches with FPV drones.

The relevant video was posted by the press service of the Achilles UCAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the Ukrainian military hit two Russian tanks, T-72B3 and T-72B, three MT-12 Rapira guns, two D-20 guns, and two trenches with enemy personnel.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces struck Russia's UAZ Patriot, as well as two 'Bukhanka' vans, and another one was destroyed.

The total value of the enemy equipment crushed exceeds $6.5 million.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and November 7, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 306,860 troops.

Video:

Achilles UCAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade