Azerbaijan Creates Another Restoration Project Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation In Shusha

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.
Three residential
buildings on Kocharli street in Azerbaijan's Shusha, built in the
middle of the 21st century in the characteristic style of the
Karabakh architectural school were destroyed during the occupation,
Trend reports.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has started work on the restoration
and repair of these residential buildings since May 2022.
The buildings restored by the foundation were put into use today
as the Yasemen Hotel.
