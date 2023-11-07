               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Creates Another Restoration Project Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation In Shusha


11/7/2023 3:10:05 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Three residential buildings on Kocharli street in Azerbaijan's Shusha, built in the middle of the 21st century in the characteristic style of the Karabakh architectural school were destroyed during the occupation, Trend reports.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has started work on the restoration and repair of these residential buildings since May 2022.

The buildings restored by the foundation were put into use today as the Yasemen Hotel.

