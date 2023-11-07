               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage From Her Visit With President Ilham Aliyev To Shusha (PHOTO)


11/7/2023 3:10:05 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos from Shusha on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.

The post says:“Shusha. 07.11.2023.”

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107389267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search